America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 will continue with the sixth week of auditions, and we are getting close to the finale. Here, check out who will be performing on this upcoming episode.

It’s almost time to know all the finalists of the 2023 edition of ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Star.’ The final week of auditions will air tomorrow (Monday, Feb. 6th at 8 PM E.T.) and we already know the performers’ lineup.

This new season of ‘All-Star’ brings together some of the fan-favorite contestants, as well as winners, viral sensations and more participants of AGT and other ‘Got Talent’ franchises all over the world.

There’s only one spot left in the big finale. All the Golden Buzzers were given, so the remaining finalist act will be voted by superfans. However, Simon Coweel, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum will be on the judging panel.

AGT: All Stars 2023 Week 6 Lineup

These are the 10 acts that will perform this week on AGT: All-Stars. There are three winners among them. The winner of this edition will receive $500,000 as prize. Here, check out the list of the last episodes of auditions:

Brandon Leake – AGT 15 Winner – Poet

Brett Loudermilk – AGT 15 – Extreme Variety

Daneliya Tuleshova – AGT 15 – Singer

Eric Chien – Asia’s Got Talent 2019 Winner, AGT 14 – Magician

Flau’Jae – AGT 13 – Rapper

Josh Blue – AGT 16 – Comedian

Kodi Lee – AGT 14 – Singer

Lukas & Falco – Das Supertalent Winner, AGT 14 – Animal Act

Sethward – AGT 15, 16, 17 – Variety

Voices of Hope Children’s Choir – AGT 13 – Choir

The AGT: All Stars 2023 Week 6 lineup performs Monday, Feb 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. You can also watch it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. The episode will be available on PeacockTV the following day.