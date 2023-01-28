A new season of ‘America’s Got Talent: All Star’ is here and fans are wondering why one of their favorite judges, Sofia Vergara, isn’t in the lineup this year. Check out here the reason for her absence.

America’s Got Talent has reunited 60 former champions, finalists and fan favorites to compete for the title of “AGT All-Star.” However, many fans are wondering why actress Sofia Vergara isn’t participating in this year’s judging panel.

[Watch AGT: All-Stars free on fuboTV]

During the ‘All Star’ season, the contestants, which are from other ‘Got Talent’ franchises around the world, will try to get one of the 11 spots of the big finale. The prize is $1 million, and just as the original version of the show, judges can grant a Golden Buzzer.

This edition is hosted by Terry Crews, and Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum all returned to judge. So, Vergara’s absence is notable for fans of the show. Here, check out why the Colombian actress isn’t in the show.

AGT All-Star 2023: Why did Sofia Vergara not return?

Vergara has been part of the AGT family since 2020, and she quickly has become one of the favorite personalities for fans. While NBC didn’t make any official statement about her absence, Parade reported that she isn’t in ‘All-Stars’ because she was already committed to an acting job.

The SAG award winner is reportedly working on Netflix’s miniseries “Griselda,” which is about the Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco. The show is expected to come out at some point this year. And the star has surprised people with her transformation for the role.

However, AGT fans can rest assured that Vergara will return for the eighteenth season of America’s Got Talent, according to Newsweek. If you don’t want to miss ‘AGT: All-Stars,’ new episodes air Mondays at 7 PM (ET) on NBC and you can live stream it on fuboTV (free-trial). Also all episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.