The second season of Andor already has a premiere date and all thanks to a comment from Tony Gilroy at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Here, check out when the new episodes will arrive on Disney+.

With the passing of the episodes, Andor has become one of the most acclaimed series in the Star Wars universe. The first season is composed of twelve chapters and many great actors in the cast. Diego Luna plays the main character, Cassian Andor.

The story is set five years before the events of Rogue One and follows the spy during the formation of the Rebel Alliance. It shows his development and transformation from a thief to a revolutionary, who eventually joins the Rebellion against the Galactic Empire.

Several of its main characters will be back, among them Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen and Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael. On Friday, April 7, a sneak peek of what's to come at Star Wars Celebration 2023 was unveiled and Tony Gilroy revealed the release date for the new episodes.

When will the second season of Andor be released?

Lucasfilm and Tony Gilroy gave fans a happy surprise by confirming the release date of the second season during the first day of the Star Wars convention, which takes place this weekend in London. The new episodes of Andor will arrive in August 2024.

Filming is currently underway and the filming process is expected to be completed by summer 2023. Some of the scenes will take place in Valencia, Spain. A few days ago a video was leaked of several extras dressed in their typical outfits, while appearing to be running from something.