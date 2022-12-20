Telemundo’s Andres Cantor said it, he had waited 36 years to see his Argentina win the FIFA World Cup, but a bilingual audience continues to appreciate his passion covering his 9th World Cup.

Andres Cantor is an institution in the United States, he is still, at 59-years-of-age, the best soccer broadcaster on television. Once again Cantor’s insight and passion showed during Telemundo’s highly praised World Cup coverage. A coverage that had special co-commentators in Tab Ramos, Diego Forlan, among others.

It was Telemundo’s second World Cup after gaining the rights from longtime rival Univision, although it was in 1990 on Univision that Andres Cantor came into our living rooms for the first time. In 1994, in the World Cup in the United States, it launched Andres Cantor to a bilingual audience and onto the mainstream, making appearances on David Letterman and the Simpsons.

Telemundo’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup final drew an audience of 5.5 million viewers and so too has Cantor’s call in the final penalty kick of Argentina gone viral having him make appearances on CNN, MSNBC, and other outlets showcasing his passion for soccer.

Andres Cantor soccer broadcaster

Cantor was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a supporter of Boca Juniors, Cantor has provided historic calls of key games that are close to his heart and many in the United States. Cantor was calling the 1990 final between Argentina and West Germany, then he’d call one of the most historic victories in USMNT history the 1994 World Cup win over Colombia. While not talked about often, Cantor provided a passionate and insightful commentary in 2000 for Telemundo when his beloved Boca Juniors defeated Real Madrid in the Club World Cup.

Partnered with fellow Argentine Norberto Longo for much of the rise of soccer in the United States in the 90’s, Cantor would eventually move to Telemundo and ultimately the NBC family. Cantor’s first broadcasts in the English language were during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney to rave reviews.

As time and soccer’s reach has increased Cantor has moved on from just calling the World Cup and Liga MX to now being the voice of Premier League matches and major events like the Copa America in Spanish.

Sadly, Cantor’s voice for MLS games has gotten lost in the sands of time, he was one of the leading broadcasters of the league back when MLS started in 1996 but his work broadcasting the league has all but disappeared on linear television.

A champion of soccer in the United States, Cantor’s voice has been the biggest to show Americans the global and passionate reach of soccer. Nearing 60, Cantor’s famous Gooolllllllllllllllll will need to stay polished as the World Cup is coming to the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026.