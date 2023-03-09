Andrew Barth Feldman will star opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the raunchy comedy “No Hard Feelings." Here you will learn more about this actor such as his age, movies, family and more.

Andrew Barth Feldman will star opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the raunchy comedy “No Hard Feelings,” in which he will play a 19-year-old who hasn’t had slept with anybody and whose parents hired a woman to do so before he goes to college.

It’s a big step for the actor, who is in his first leading role. However, the trailer has dropped out and it has drawn a lot of attention on social media. While Feldman is mostly known for his musical abilities, here he will definitely showcase his comedic timing.

While Academy winner Lawrence is an industry icon, Barth Feldman is only getting started. If you want to know more about this actor, such as his previous works, his age and more, don’t miss this article.

How old is Andrew Barth Feldman?

He is 20 years old. He was born on May 7, 2002 in Manhasset, New York. He started his acting career doing musical theater productions in his high school years. He won a Jimmy Award.

Did he attend Harvard?

He decided to attend Harvard University in 2020, but he deferred his enrollment a year to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He studied at the Lawrence Woodmere Academy.

Who is Andrew Barth Feldman’s partner?

While Barth Feldman hasn’t confirmed a relationship, he seems to have been dating Helen Shen. The pair shared Instagram posts gushing about each other, but it’s unclear if they’re only friends or a romantic item.

Andrew Barth Feldman’s movies and TV shows

Barth Feldman appeared in the second season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” in which he portrayed French exchange student Antoine. He will also appear in Netflix’s A Tourist's Guide to Love with Rachel Leigh Cook. On Broadway, he appeared in Dear Evan Hasen.

Who are Andrew Berth Feldman’s parents?

His mother Barbra was a school administrator and she passed away in August 2019. Meanwhile, his father has been a lawyer. He has an older sister. But not much is known about his family, who is private.

Andrew Barth Feldman’s Instagram

He is very active on social media, particularly Instagram, in which his user is @andrewbfeldman_.