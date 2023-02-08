'Under the Banner of Heaven' star Andrew Garfield has reportedly booked his next role, after appearing in the Emmy-nominated series. And that would be in the upcoming, rumored 'Frankenstein' film by Guillermo del Toro. Here's what we know.

Andrew Garfield is taking a brief pause after some hectic few years in which she starred in projects such as ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!,' ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and ‘Under The Banner of Heaven.’ However, the actor has already booked his next role, according to reports. And would be with Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

The Mexican director has recently released his widely acclaimed adaptation of ‘Pinocchio,’ which won a Golden Globe as Best Animated Movie and it is competing for an Oscar. The film is part of a multi-year deal with Netflix, for which the filmmaker has already developed other projects such as his series ‘The Cabinet of Curiosities.’

Netflix confirmed that Del Toro was working on another project with the platform, according to World of Reel. However, the company hasn't specified if it’s in fact his long-gestating passion project “Dr. Frankenstein.” Either way, Giant Freakin Robot has reported more about said project. Here’s what we know.

Andrew Garfield would play the monster in ‘Dr. Frankenstein’

Giant Freakin Robot said that according to “trusted and proven sources,” Garfield would join the project alongside Oscar Isaac, who will portray the titular doctor. Meanwhile, the Spider-Man actor would play the monster.

The outlet also states that “It is currently unknown whether Guillermo del Toro’s film will be a direct adaptation of Mary Shelley’s original 1818 novel or one of the many, many different takes on the source material Hollywood has produced over the years.”

As the project hasn’t been greenlighted yet (at least not publicly), all the plans can still change. Especially, as the report suggests, that the Oscar winning director tends to announce possible films but not release them.