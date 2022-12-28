Jorgelina Cardoso has gotten fed up with Rami’s taunting of her husband and came back with a harsh response.

Adil Rami has it in for Argentina and more specifically Ángel Di María. After Rami showed his displeasure for the antics by Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez, Rami later hit Ángel Di María by responding to the Juventus star's comment on Instagram.

Rami responded to a comment left behind by Di María where the World Cup winner wrote, “El Dibu is the best goalkeeper in the world go cry somewhere else”, Rami’s response was via an Instagram story with the text, “Can you teach me to cry Angel?”.

The social media feud began with Rami stating that ‘Dibu’ Martinez was, “the worst s$*& in world soccer”, eventually Ángel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Germán Pezzella responded to Rami coming to the aid of their goalkeeper.

Jorgelina Cardoso responds to Adil Rami

Jorgelina Cardoso, who married Ángel Di Maria in 2011, responded to Rami’s story with, “Angel can teach you how to cry, how to handle a woman and how to score a goals in finals! Happy new year genius”.

To say Jorgelina Cardoso was not scathing is a understatement but it’s the latest chapter of the social media war between Argentine national team players and former French players. To say that fans in France have not been upset with their World Cup defeat is an understatement, a website has a petition with over 250,000 signatures to replay the match due to referee mistakes. Other French players have come out calling out ‘Dibu’ Martinez’s antics.