While many people were expecting Angela Bassett to win the Oscar as Best Supporting Actress, it was Jamie Lee Curtis who took the prize home. Here's her reaction that Twitter can't stop talking about.

At the Oscars 2023, one of the closest races was for Best Supporting Actress. At the end, it was Jamie Lee Curtis who took home the prize for her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ winning over favorite Angela Bassett (Wakanda Forever).

During this awards season, Bassett won the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards for the same category. Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis won at the Screen Guild Actors Awards, which are usually closer to how the Academy votes.

While Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Hong Chau (The Whale) were also competing, many people expected Angela to win it. And her reaction to losing the Oscar was really telling.

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar win

Last year’s winners in the supporting actor and actress categories, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, presented this year’s awards. After Key Hu Quan’s win as Best Supporting Actor, Lee Curtis received the award and gave an emotional speech. But Bassett was on everyone's minds. Here’s the video of her reaction:

Fans can't believe Angela Basset's loss: Funniest memes and reactions

To many fans, Angela Basset was "robbed" and many took to Twitter to post their funniest memes and reactions. While others were sad and angry, many others also took the opportunity to send love to the actress: