Angela Bassett is one of the most recognized actresses in the industry and from a few years ago until now she has been under the spotlight for all her great performances. Here, check out how much money she has made in her career.

Angela Bassett is not only one of the most important Oscar nominees, but she has built one of the most prolific careers in the entertainment industry. Over the years she has captivated millions of viewers with her performances and in recent times she has been in the spotlight for her continuing successful projects, such as Black Panther.

On Sunday, March 12, we watched her sweep the Academy Awards champagne carpet in style as she made her way to the pre-show and then to her seat at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to find out if she would take home the award for Best Supporting Actress. Although she didn't win it, as it was Jamie Lee Curtis who emerged victorious, she still earned a lot of recognition.

She will soon be seen in two of the most promising films of 2023 and next year, which are Damsel and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. In the first one she will be sharing the screen with Millie Bobby Brown and will play Lady Bayford, Elodie's stepmother. While in the second one it is not known what role she will play but she will be with Tom Cruise.

What is Angela Bassett's net worth?

The 64-year-old actress has a fortune of $25 million, according to Cosmopolitan. This is thanks to all the great roles she has played over the years, creating one of the best-known filmographies in the industry. One of her most notable roles was in What's Love Got to Do With It, where she is believed to have been paid only $250,000.

By 1995, her production pay increased considerably. On Waiting to Exhale he was awarded a $2.5 million check and for Supernova he took a $3.5 million check. This was quite a large change, as his previous payouts were less than a million. For The Score he took home $3.5 million. It has not been confirmed how much he received for his role in Wakanda Forever, but it is estimated to have been quite high.