Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway has been very busy with several new projects, including some adaptations and more. Check out all the movies in which she will appear next.

Anne Hathaway has enjoyed a long career in Hollywood since her beginnings as a naive young rom-com heroine in movies such as ‘Enchanted,’ ‘The Princess Diaries’ or ‘The Devils Wear Prada.’ And, despite the popular belief that actresses don’t have a space in Hollywood as they get older, the star has several projects lined up.

Apart from those box office hits, Hathaway has also been part of several acclaimed movies such as Les Misarables, for which she won the Golden Globe, the SAG Award, the BAFTA and the Academy Award in 2013.

The 40 year old actress is coming from starring in 'Armageddon Time' with Jeremy Strong. Despite the movie not being successful at the box office, it received positive reviews. However, she is involved with some anticipated projects, including some literary adaptations.

Every upcoming movie for Anne Hathaway

Eileen (2023)

This film premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January, and it has received positive reviews. It is based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Ottessa Moshfegh, and follows a “parasitic relationship between two women working at a juvenile detention facility.” However, it doesn’t have a wide release date yet.

She Came To Me (2023)

This romantic comedy was written and directed by Rebecca Miller. It also stars Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d'Arcy James, Harlow Jane and Evan Ellison. It follows composer Steven Lauddem, who is creatively blocked and unable to finish the score for his big comeback opera. At the behest of his wife Patricia, he sets out in search of inspiration.

Mother’s Instinct (TBD)

Hathaway will star alongside Jessica Chastain in this remake of Olivier Masset-Depasse's 2018 film, which itself was a loose adaptation of the 2012 novel Behind the Hatred by Barbara Abel. It will be directed by Benoît Delhomme.

This is an adaptation of the novel by Robinne Lee, which was first a Harry Styles fan-fiction. She will star opposite Nicholas Galitzine, who will play a pop star Hathaway’s character, Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother, will fall for.

‘Mother Mary’ (TBD)

Directed by David Lowery for A24, Hathway will team up with Michaela Cole for this “epic pop melodrama following a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel).”

While it’s not confirmed, Anne Hathaway has talked about on several occasions about her desire of doing a sequel for The Princess Diaries. However, Julie Andrews has also said publicly that she isn’t on board with the idea.