Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will begin with the release of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ which will complete the trilogy of the superhero. Here, check out what you need to know about the film.

Marvel kick-off Phase 5 of the MCU with the highly-anticipated ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ their first release of the year. After an underwhelming Phase 4 despite the success of titles such as ‘No Way Home,’ ‘Shang-Chi’ and ‘Wakanda Forever,’ the studio is trying to create the same magic they did with the ‘Infinity’ saga.

This time, however, the main villain will be Jonathan Majors as Kang: The Conqueror, which will be introduced in this sequel for Ant-Man, which was confirmed in 2019. The film was written by Jeff Loveness and directed by Peyton Reed, who promises to go bigger than ever.

"People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie. For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie,’” Reed told Entertainment Weekly. So, check out here everything you need to know about the movie.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ cast and characters: Who is in the film?

Paul Rudd stars as Scott Lang, with the return of Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne. As we said before, Jonathan Majors will debut as Kang: The Conqueror, while Kathryn Newton will play Cassey Lang, Scott’s daughter, who is now a young woman.

Michelle Pfeiffer will also return as Janet van Dyne, Hope's mother and the original Wasp, who was saved from being lost in the Quantum Realm for 30 years. The rest of the cast include: Michael Douglas, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian and Bill Murray.

According to what Reed told EW, “Murray plays a character from Janet van Dyne's past. It's a crucial role. A big theme in this movie is the things that parents and kids don't say to each other, the secrets that they keep in families."

What will ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ be about?

As we can see from the trailer, Lang and Van Dyne are transported to the Quantum Realm along with their family and face Kang the Conqueror. But, of course, things will get complicated. According to Reed, he will explore the relationship between Cassie and Scott, as she “has become a scientific mind in her own right. She's been going through Hank Pym's old journals and notebooks, and has really latched on to this idea of quantum science and quantum technology.”

The director told EW that they wanted to explore the Quantum Realm, “creating this incredibly complex subatomic world, and all the environments and ecosystems and creatures and beings that inhabit that world.”

When is ‘Ant-Man and the Was: Quantumania’ coming out?

The film will come out in theaters in the US on February 17th. It was developed during the

COVID-19 pandemic, while filming in Turkey began in early February 2021. However, principal photography took place at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

What is the movie’s runtime?

The runtime was confirmed ahead of the release of the trailer, and it will be 2 hours and five minutes long. It will be the longest movie of the series, after the first ‘Ant-Man’ was 117 minutes long and the second, 118 minutes.