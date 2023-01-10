‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ will come to theaters on February 17th, and fans are already speculating about what might happen next in the MCU. They have noticed that, besides Jonathan Majors’ Kang The Conqueror, another villain will appear: Modok.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ will come out this February to kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The highly-anticipated sequel, with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly returning in the titular roles, is set to be an epic adventure that will introduce the major villain of the Multiverse saga: Kang the Conqueror, portrayed by Jonathan Majors.

So, it’s not surprising that the film’s publicity is around the figure of Majors, who has the daunting task of creating a big bad guy for the next three years in the MCU (no pressure).

Director Peyton Reed told Entertainment Weekly that the film’s version of Kang will be a little different than the comics.

“He's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way. It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds, maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse." However, after the first trailer of the film was released, fans also noticed that another villain will appear: Modok.

Correy Stroll returns to the MCU: Who is Modok in ‘Ant-Man’ 3?

Correy Stroll first appeared in the MCU as Darren Cross/Yellowjacket, who was the villain in the first Ant-Man movie. While it was assumed by the film’s end, it seems like he is back and now as Modok in the Quantum Realm.

There’s not much known about his role in this movie, and if he is going to be a villain or not. Also, there are a lot of questions that the film will have to answer such as how much time has Cross been stuck in the Quantum Realm?

A theory, according to The Direct, is that this Darren Cross could be a variant (see: Loki), and not the same one that Scott defeated in Ant-Man. What we do know is that he is seen with the design of the villain Modok.

In the comics, Modok is someone else named George Tarleton. He is associated with the evil organization Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) —introduced in Iron Man 3— and Intelligencia (which appeared on She-Hulk). However, the film’s version could have other background, and the only way to find out is to watch the movie.