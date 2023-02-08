Marvel kick-off Phase 5 of the MCU with the highly-anticipated ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ their first release of 2023. Here, check out when we can expect the movie to come to streaming.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' streaming: When is the movie coming to Disney+?

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kick-off with ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ which will send Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and their family to the Quantum Realm to fight supervillain Kang The Conqueror, portrayed by Jonathan Majors.

After an underwhelming Phase 4 despite the success of titles such as ‘No Way Home,’ ‘Shang-Chi’ and ‘Wakanda Forever,’ the studio is finally going for an overall arch for the ‘Multiverse Saga’ to try to create the same phenomenon of the ‘Infinity Saga.’

While, until now, Ant-Man has been more a comedic relief between the big fights of the MCU, director Peyton Reed was determined to not make a “palate cleanser” but the “big Avenger movie.” And, according to the first reviews, he pulled it off. But, when is the movie coming to streaming?

When will 'Quantumania' be available to stream on Disney+?

The third installment of the Ant-Man saga will hit theaters on February 17, one year later than the first announcement due to Covid-19 related delays. However, the film is set to be a big bet for the studio, aiming for $96 million to $131 million box-office grossings in its opening weekend.

So, its release on Disney+ will depend on the grossings. For example, Marvel’s latest release was ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ which came to the platform 82 days after its theatrical release. The film has grossed over $842 million worldwide, being the sixth highest-grossing film of 2022.

However, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ for example, didn’t have the expected performance at the box office, despite collecting $760 million worldwide ($140 less than its predecessor ‘Ragnarok’). Maybe that and the poor reviews made the studio release it on Disney+ only two months after the theatrical premiere.

*This article will be updated.