Lionel Messi was suspended for two weeks by Paris Saint-Germain after he traveled to Saudi Arabia without the club's knowledge. According to the latest reports, Antonela Roccuzzo, his wife, had to adhere to tight regulations during their trip to the Middle Eastern nation.

Paris Saint-Germain have suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks for taking an authorized trip to Saudi Arabia following last weekend's 3-1 loss to Lorient. It was reported that he had a business commitment in the Middle East and was thus unable to attend training this Monday.

The Argentine attacker was immediately dealt with when he went against club protocol. As a result, he will be sidelined for the Parisians' two most important matches in their title race, against Troyes on Sunday and Ajaccio, but he may return on May 21 to face Auxerre.

The Argentine international consequently sent a video apology to his teammates on Instagram, in which he also reaffirmed his commitment to the club but ultimately left his future with the club to decide. "I sincerely believed that I would have the day off after the game as had been happening in previous weeks. I had this trip organised and I couldn't cancel it, I had already cancelled it before. I apologise to my teammates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me", he said.

What are the protocols Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo had to abide by in Saudi Arabia?

According to reports, Lionel Messi receives roughly $25 million a year in exchange for promoting Saudi Arabia as a tourist destination. The World Cup winner made his first trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia exactly one year ago, during which he saw Jeddah and swam in the Red Sea.

After returning for PSG's friendly against a Riyadh XI captained by Ronaldo, he has now returned for a third time, this time with his family. Photos of the superstar and his family in Saudi Arabia, depicting them petting a gazelle and interacting with a falcon, shopping at a high-end mall, and eating at the upscale Al Bujairi Terrace, have been widely shared online.

His wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, however, had to abide by stringent conditions during her trip to Saudi Arabia. SportBible have reported that 35-year-old Roccuzzo was subject to a number of rules and restrictions. Modest apparel is required for all female attendees, including no low-cut tops or bare shoulders.

What is more, there is no longer a need for women to cover their hair and bodies in public when wearing the abaya. Thus, Roccuzzo decided to wear jumpsuits, while yet maintaining the appropriate level of formality for the occasion.