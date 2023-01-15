Antonia Gentry is one of the main revelations of Netflix, especially after starring in Ginny & Georgia, the series that just released its second season. Here, check out all about the actress.

Antonia Gentry is one of the new actresses who are Netflix's up-and-comers. The young star is one of the main characters of the comedy series Ginny & Georgia, along with her co-star Brianne Howey, who plays her mother in the show. She started working in the industry since 2014 and to this day has not stopped.

She currently continues to develop her character of Ginny in the hit production, which premiered its second season not long ago. So far it is not known if there will be a third part but according to its creators, they are waiting for the streaming platform to offer them the renewal to launch new episodes.

The story of the show follows Ginny Miller, a young girl who is going through the various feelings of adolescence with the feeling that she is more mature than her mother, Georgia Miller, who is barely twice her age. After years of bouncing around, she longs to finally settle down in a quaint New England town to give her family something they never had: a normal life.

Who is Antonia Gentry?

Antonia was born on September 25, 1997 in Atlanta, Georgia. She is currently 25 years old and is 5'1″ (1.55 m) tall. Her mother comes from Jamaica, so part of her culture comes from there. Since she was very young she always wanted to pursue acting. Her first appearance on the theater stage was to perform plays that her mother wrote.

She attended the John S. Davidson Magnet School of Fine Arts in Augusta, Georgia. There she studied theater, later continuing her studies at Emory University. At the time she was a member of a comedy and improv group, called the Rathskellar Comedy Improv Group.

Before finishing her studies and graduating in 2019, she was not only able to attend auditions and be a full-time student, but also held a part-time job at the same time. She had several small roles during 2015 and in 2018 came her first major role, where she played Jasmine in the rom-com Candy Jar.

During the same week of her graduation from Emory, she got an audition for Ginny & Georgia, where she was able to land the role of the teenager and in 2021 she launched into the Netflix catalog. Since that time she has been playing Ginny. Now we will have to wait to see what her next project is and if it is related to the streaming platform.