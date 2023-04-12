Anya Taylor-Joy is not only Latina, but many don't know what her roots are and where her family comes from. Here, check out what country she grew up in, her parents' ethnicity and what her first language is.

Anya Taylor-Joy's origins: Where does she come from and what is her first language?

Although many believe that Anya Taylor-Joy is one hundred percent American, this is not completely true, since she herself acknowledged that she is Latina. Two years ago, when she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Variety wanted to highlight her roots and one of her headlines caused a big controversy.

The article wrote "She is the first woman of color to win this category since Queen Latifah in 2008 and only the fifth woman of color to win overall since 1982 when the category was introduced" and the internet exploded. Many people pointed out this mistake and shortly after, the media edited it, assuring that the actress was a "white Latina".

Many of her fans have had certain doubts about her roots and origin, especially after hearing her speak perfect Spanish, having been born in the United States. Here, check out everything you need to know about the actress who played Princess Peach in the The Super Mario Bros. Movie...

Is Anya Taylor-Joy Latina?

Her origins are an aspect that has many of her fans and followers confused, especially after hearing her speak perfect Spanish in some of her press conferences for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which premiered on April 6 of this year.

Not only does Anya have a mix of assents, but she comes from many places. Her father (Dennis Taylor) is Argentinean of Scottish descent and her mother (Jennifer Marina Joy-Morancho) is of English and Spanish descent. However, the actress has dual citizenship: American and Argentinean.

She was born on April 16, 1996 in Miami, Florida. So her main nationality is American, but she got the Argentinean nationality from her father, since she went to live in the South American country when she was a child.

Why is Spanish Anya Taylor-Joy's first language?

Although she was born in the United States, Anya's family moved to Argentina when she was just a baby and she grew up there until she was eight years old. So her first language has always been Spanish and that is where her identification as a Latina comes from.

Before starting her pre-teen years, she moved again but this time to the United Kingdom. It was there that she learned to speak fluent English and currently has a mix of accents that is like her trademark.

During an interview a few years ago she confessed that she was born in Miami by mere chance, as her parents were on vacation in Florida when her mother went into labor and finally had to be born in that city.