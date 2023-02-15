Recently, Saturday Night Live released a sketch with Pedro Pascal in which they mocked that AppleTV+ has hired all the movie stars for TV shows that nobody watches. While ‘Severance’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ would like to be excluded from the narrative, ‘Extrapolations’ is a star-studded limited series that it’s going to be hard to ignore. For one, Meryl Streep is in it.
The eight-episode series was written, directed and executive produced by Scott Z. Burns (“Contagion,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “The Report”). The show will follow eight interwoven stories in which all characters will have to deal with the effects of climate change, and how that has affected their everyday lives.
While it sounds a little bit depressing and, worse, totally plausible, the first trailer shows a glimpse of what kind of questions and situations the characters will have to deal with. If you want to know when to catch this dystopia, as well as the entire cast, keep reading.
Release date and full cast of ‘Extrapolations’
The series premieres globally on AppleTV+ with the first three episodes on March 17. From there, new episodes will drop every Friday through April 21. Apart from Streep, the star-studded cast includes:
Sienna Miller as Rebecca Shearer
Kit Harington as Nicholas Bilton
Daveed Diggs as Marshall Zucker
Edward Norton as Jonathan Chopin
Diane Lane
Tahar Rahim as Ezra Haddad
Yara Shahidi
Matthew Rhys as Junior
Gemma Chan as Natasha Alper
David Schwimmer as Harris Goldblatt
Adarsh Gourav as Gaurav
Keri Russell as Olivia Drew
Marion Cotillard as Sylvie Bolo
Forest Whitaker as August Bolo
Eiza González as Elodie
Murray Bartlett
Indira Varma as Gita Mishra
Tobey Maguire as Nic
Hari Nef
Heather Graham
Michael Gandolfini as Rowan Chopin
Cherry Jones as President Elizabeth Burdick
Judd Hirsch
Ben Harper
Neska Rose
Devika Bhise as Lola
Aimee Mullins as Secretary of State Garrett
Peter Riegert as Ben Zucker
Cherien Dabis as Lina
Mía Maestro as Mariama Cruz
Tara Summers