Siena Miller, Kit Harrington, Meryl Streep, Edward Norton and many more will star in the upcoming limited series 'Extrapolation,' which will grapple with the moral questions of living in a planet affected by the climate change.

Recently, Saturday Night Live released a sketch with Pedro Pascal in which they mocked that AppleTV+ has hired all the movie stars for TV shows that nobody watches. While ‘Severance’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ would like to be excluded from the narrative, ‘Extrapolations’ is a star-studded limited series that it’s going to be hard to ignore. For one, Meryl Streep is in it.

The eight-episode series was written, directed and executive produced by Scott Z. Burns (“Contagion,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “The Report”). The show will follow eight interwoven stories in which all characters will have to deal with the effects of climate change, and how that has affected their everyday lives.

While it sounds a little bit depressing and, worse, totally plausible, the first trailer shows a glimpse of what kind of questions and situations the characters will have to deal with. If you want to know when to catch this dystopia, as well as the entire cast, keep reading.

Release date and full cast of ‘Extrapolations’

The series premieres globally on AppleTV+ with the first three episodes on March 17. From there, new episodes will drop every Friday through April 21. Apart from Streep, the star-studded cast includes:

Sienna Miller as Rebecca Shearer

Kit Harington as Nicholas Bilton

Daveed Diggs as Marshall Zucker

Edward Norton as Jonathan Chopin

Diane Lane

Tahar Rahim as Ezra Haddad

Yara Shahidi

Matthew Rhys as Junior

Gemma Chan as Natasha Alper

David Schwimmer as Harris Goldblatt

Adarsh Gourav as Gaurav

Keri Russell as Olivia Drew

Marion Cotillard as Sylvie Bolo

Forest Whitaker as August Bolo

Eiza González as Elodie

Murray Bartlett

Indira Varma as Gita Mishra

Tobey Maguire as Nic

Hari Nef

Heather Graham

Michael Gandolfini as Rowan Chopin

Cherry Jones as President Elizabeth Burdick

Judd Hirsch

Ben Harper

Neska Rose

Devika Bhise as Lola

Aimee Mullins as Secretary of State Garrett

Peter Riegert as Ben Zucker

Cherien Dabis as Lina

Mía Maestro as Mariama Cruz

Tara Summers