'Complicated' singer Avril Lavigne was spotted having dinner and hugging rapper Tyga at Nobu restaurant in Los Angeles. Pictures of the night have fans confused and wondering if something has happened between her and fiancé Mod Sun. Here's what we know.

Avril Lavigne was seen having dinner at the famous Nobu restaurant with Kylie Jenner’s famous rapper ex, Tyga. Paparazzi spotted the musicians leaving the place and they were captured in a friendly attitude, which has left fans wondering if something has happened between Lavigne and her fiancé Mod Sun.

Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, met Lavigne in 2020, while working in music together. They started dating in November that same year, and he proposed in March 2022 in Paris. However, they haven’t announced a wedding date yet.

In early February, Mod Sun released his latest album titled ‘God Save The Teen,’ in which are several tracks dedicated to Lavigne, including one named after the singer (“Avril’s Song”). So, what has happened between the couple? Here’s what we know.

Did Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun break up?

According to a report from TMZ, Lavigne and Tyga went to dinner together on Sunday night, as well as with other friends. However, they were spotted hugging each other and then left in the same car. The report says that it doesn’t appear that Mod Sun was at the restaurant.

Sources close to the stars told the outlet that they have been “hanging out together a lot lately… though it's unclear if things are at all romantic.” So, they could be just friends, for all we know. Also, the report says that Mod Sun and Lavigne attended a pre-Grammy party together, and everything seemed fine.

In fact, the singer gushed about Lavigne in a lengthy interview with E! News just a week ago, explaining how Lavigne has impacted his life. "I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you," he expressed. "I have found that person. I'm with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person."

He also talked about wanting children with Lavigne, as well as she also inspired him to write another track in the album called ‘Shelter.’ And he even discussed how he will be "definitely going to be involved" in the decision-making process of the wedding, and called her a “princess,” while also saying that the ceremony will be “special.”