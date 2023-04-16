Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were one of the most loved couples in the industry, so their fans were not very happy with the routine. Apparently, love has arrived again and Coachella 2023 has been the home of their reconciliation.

2023 Coachella hasn't been home to many surprise events, like Bad Bunny's message to Harry Styles. This weekend, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been trending all over social media, due to how lovey-dovey they've been spotted at the festival.

Despite having been friends for many years, love won and their relationship began in 2019, after premiering their collaboration Señorita. After spending the quarantine together and living together for quite some time, they went their separate ways in 2021 and remained friends.

Few people saw the artists' split coming, but both went on with their lives and have been linked to other celebrities. However, it looks like they might have given themselves a second chance.... Where there was fire, ashes remain.

Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes dating again?

Camila and Shawn have been trending after they were spotted spending a lot of time together at the iconic music festival, which is attended by thousands of celebrities and travelers from all over the world. Although everyone thought they were good friends, it seems that something else might be going on between them again.

Neither has made any comment so far, but the internet went wild when some photos and videos started circulating of the two of them passionately kissing, dancing to music and hanging out alone. The fact that they showed themselves in such a way in public, as they were surrounded by dozens of people, has left the door open to a reconciliation.