Harry Styles seems to have put aside the Olivia Wilde drama and finally moved on with his love life. Now it seems that it was Emily Ratajkowski who conquered his heart. Here, check out what's going on between them.

Harry Styles' last known public girlfriend was actress and director Olivia Wilde, but they broke up in 2022, after many dramas. Now, it seems that Emily Ratajkowski, one of the most famous models, has been able to steal his heart.

The two stars have had quite controversial relationships, so fans were quite surprised after they were spotted together outside a bowling alley in Tokyo over the weekend. Daily Mail and TMZ were the first to clarify what is going on between the two.

Although the As It Was singer has been linked to many celebrities lately, such as Jennifer Aniston, there is evidence that he has been spending a lot of time with the model and they have been quite passionate on the streets of Japan's capital.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski could be starting a relationship

The two stars shared a passionate kiss on Saturday night on the streets of Tokyo and clearly didn't give much thought to whether people were watching them, as many were filming them.The Daily Mail reported that Harry and Emily were leaving a nightclub and during the video we see them standing in the rain kissing in a very passionate way.

It is not common for the singer to share details of his private life so easily, so this would indicate that both are making their feelings public. Styles is currently in Japan for some Love on Tour dates and it is not known if the model was there to accompany him or it was just a coincidence, according to TMZ.

People magazine tried to contact Ratajkowski's and the Grammy winner's representatives but neither of them wanted to give any statement so far. However, their public appearance could indicate many things and one of them is that they have decided not to hide their love anymore.

Here, check out the video that has spread on social networks of their passionate display of affection...

