Harry Styles is recently single after breaking up with actress and director Olivia Wilde. However, wild reports about a potential relationship with actress Jennifer Aniston have surfaced. Here's everything we know about the situation.

After breaking up with Olivia Wilde back in November, Harry Styles, 29, has been linked to another well-known actress, none other than Jennifer Aniston, 54. Of course, fans are confused about the rumors, but here we got all the scoop.

Styles confessed during an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020 that Aniston was his first celebrity crush, and the ‘Friends’ star was spotted during one of his concerts in Los Angeles. Actually, she was present when he ripped his pants during a dance move.

"My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologize to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean, this is a family show!" the ‘Cinema’ singer told the audience after the unlucky moment. But, according to what some sources told Closer magazine, it wasn’t such unfortunate after all.

Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles supposedly send ‘flirty texts’ to each other

According to the report from Closer, the pair connected after the ‘Love On Tour’ concert in Los Angeles last month. It’s been reported that the actress reached out to Styles, and they have been exchanging messages since then.

The source told Closer that "Jen had been joking with pals about who she could get together with next and there has been talk about Harry,” and that “He ticks all the boxes — he's successful, intellectual, edgy and cooler than almost anyone else," they said.

According to the source, the actress might be “confident this has a lot more chance of working out than some of her other recent matches.” However, as is the case with the type of rumors, anything is confirmed until one of the involved stars clear up the air.

For now, both celebrities are currently single and are yet to comment on the rumors. Styles is still on tour. He is now headed to Australia and New Zealand, and then it will embark for more cities in Europe, including London, Amsterdam, Madrid, Barcelona and Reggio Emilia.