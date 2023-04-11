Khloé Kardashian is making headlines, as there’s speculation that she and NBA player Tristan Thompson could be back together. Here's what we know about their relationship status.

It’s been quite a few weeks for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with Kylie Jenner being linked romantically with Timothee Chalamet and Kim Kardashian announcing she is starring in the upcoming 12th season of ‘American Horror Story.’ Now, Khloé is the one making headlines, as there’s speculation that she and Tristan Thompson could be back together.

Thompson is set to return to Los Angeles after not playing this season, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that she liked the publication on Instagram. Of course, this would mean they would be closer, as Kardashian is based in the California city.

Thompson and Kardashian have been in an on and off relationship since 2016, in which there have been multiple infidelity scandals from the NBA player. However, they shared two kids together and things seemed good between them leaving fans wondering if they are back together again. Here’s what we know from the latest reports.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship status in 2023

According to People, “the pair have been reconnecting in recent months (...) but that doesn't mean Kardashian isn't keeping her guard up.” Per what an insider told the outlet, the reality TV star is “supportive of Tristan joining the LA Lakers,” but "having Tristan on the road again concerns Khloé. This is when all the cheating happened in the past."

After years of an on-and-off relationship, the exes have grown close once again, the source said. "Khloé and Tristan became very close again after his mom [Andrea] passed away," the insider says. "They celebrated Easter together with their kids and her family."

Meanwhile, a second source revealed to People that Thompson is "doing everything he can again to try and prove himself — not just to Khloé, but to the whole family. He's also grown closer to Kris [Jenner] after losing his own mom." Andrea Thomson, his mom, passed away back in January from a heart attack.

Also, corroborating this report, ET also reports that a source says that "Tristan still loves Khloe and would love to be with her again.” However, while they are "co-parenting well," they are "not together." The outlet had reported previously that Kardashian is “not in love with him,” but “chooses to be supportive, both publicly and privately, for the sake of their children," the source said.

They have two kids together, 4-year-old daughter True and an 8-month-old son whose name has not yet been revealed. The parents were in a relationship at the time of True's birth, but while in delivery she learned he had cheated on her as featured in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While pregnant with their second child via surrogate, Thompson confirmed he'd fathered a son with Maralee Nichols.