Shakira and Tom Cruise were some of the several celebrities spotted at the F1 2023 Miami Grand Prix over the weekend. The singer and the actor were seen chatting on the race’s starting grid and in a private hospitality suite which has sparked romance rumors.

The Colombian star is currently single after splitting last June from her 12-year-long boyfriend Gerard Pique. The former soccer player, whom she shares kids Milan and Sasha, allegedly had an affair with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira, who now lives in Miami, recently opened up about her “difficult” year while receiving the title of Latin Woman of the Year by Billboard. On the other hand, the 60-year-old actor is also single after being linked with Mission Impossible co-star Haley Atwell. So, are Shak and Cruise together?

Page Six reports that Tom Cruise wants to ‘pursue’ Shakira

In a new report, Page Six reveals that a source exclusively tells the outlet that Cruise “is extremely interested in pursuing” Shakira. “There is chemistry,” adds the source. According to the outlet, the Oscar-winner sent her flowers after their time together at the Miami Grand Prix.

The source also says: “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” who is also “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.” However, the Colombian singer recently talked about how she was learning to not depend on a man to meet her emotional needs.

“I fell for this fable that a woman needs a man, because I’ve also always been quite emotionally dependent on men, I have to admit,” she told journalist Enrique Acevedo back in February. “I’ve been in love with love and I think now, I’ve managed to understand this story from another perspective and understand that I myself am enough,” she added.