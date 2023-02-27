New couple alert: Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted together in Los Angeles over the weekend. So, are the two singers dating? Here's everything we know so far about this relationship.

Singers Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter have been spotted walking together in Los Angeles recently, which has made fans wonder about their relationship status. Here’s everything we know about this new couple alert.

The photos, taken on Sunday, were published by Page Six on Monday, Feb. 27th. Both stars seemed pretty casual and there wasn't any PDA. Mendes, 24, was wearing a jean jacket, while Carpenter was seen in a black sweatsuit.

Mendes’ last public girlfriend was Camila Cabello, but the pair split back in November 2021. Meanwhile, Carpenter was rumored involved with Dylan O’Brien after ending things with actor Joshua Basset.

What is going on between Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter?

According to PageSix, celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi got an anonymous tip that the two stars were dating. The account said that the pair was “verrry comfortable” while “clearly on a date” at Horses in Los Angeles just a few days after Valentine’s Day.

However, it’s unclear how serious this could be. Also, Mendes has been hanging out with celebrity chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, since last summer. They even were seen together last week but that “romance” hasn’t been confirmed by either party.

Miranda also accompanied Mendes to a Grammys afterparty last month. Fans were concerned about the age difference. So, while nobody confirms anything, we only have these reports and guesses. We'll update this article if something new comes up.