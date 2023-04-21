Now that Taylor Swift is single, many rumors about possible new partners have started to circulate. Here, check if the star and driver Fernando Alonso are in a relationship.

It's only been a few weeks since the media announced Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's split after six years of relationship. Although the actor and the pop star parted amicably, Swifties did not hesitate to ask what went wrong between them.

Many of her fans have been investigating if the singer is already in another relationship or if she is meeting someone else. Recently, a series of photos were leaked showing her looking really radiant, while she was out to dinner with her friends.

Now, new rumors hit her private life. Apparently, the Style singer is dating Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso. It is not the first time that both worlds collide, but Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger were one of the cases.

Are Taylor Swift and Fernando Alonso in a relationship?

The answer is no! The stars are not a couple and probably don't even really know each other in person. The rumors started after it was reported that the F1 driver had split from his girlfriend, journalist Andrea Schlager.

It was the gossip site Duexmoi who claimed that the two were getting to know each other, especially after spending a whole week together. However, this was just a rumor and ended up not being true.

The gossip stirred up all the Swift fans on Twitter and it didn't take long for them to post their ironic and funny reactions. Many had no idea who the champion was and others were simply thrilled with the possibility.