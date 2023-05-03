Taylor Swift has reportedly found love again. It's been several weeks since her breakup with Joe Alwyn and The Sun confirmed her new romance with Matt Healy. Here, check out what's going on.

Now that Taylor Swift is back to being single, many want to know who she has been talking to or who could be her next partner. The iconic pop star split just a few weeks ago from actor Joe Alwyn. The two had been together for almost seven years and it was even rumored that they might get married. However, now it is Matt Healy who might have stolen her heart.

The artist and lead singer of The 1975 are not complete strangers. The band collaborated on her latest album, Midnights, which she is currently promoting on the Eras Tour. The songs they worked on together were never included but Healy didn't hesitate to throw flowers at Taylor.

The Rolling Stone magazine reported that the vocalist gave an interview for DTS Sound Space and talked about the tunes they had created together and more, assuring that the fact that they were not included was nobody's fault. "Things didn't work out because of things that shouldn't be criticized. [Taylor Swift] is amazing", Matthew said.

The Sun confirms alleged relationship between Taylor Swift and Matt Healy

Taylor Swift has reportedly found love again with the 34-year-old singer. The important British media The Sun confirmed that the two stars could be in a relationship. Apparently, the new couple is ready to make their new relationship official in Nashville, Tennessee, where the pop star will be performing next weekend.

An alleged source close to Swift told the outlet "She and Matty are madly in love. It's very early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago, but the times just didn't work out.Taylor and Joe actually broke up in February, so there was absolutely no crossover".

"Both Matty and Taylor have been on tour for the past few weeks, so there's been a lot of Face-Timing and texting, but she can't wait to see him again. But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of each other's jobs better than anyone and are a great support for each other's careers", she later added.

On the other hand, the source also talked about how they feel about the new relationship, especially she who was the one who broke up from a long courtship less than a month ago. "They are both tremendously proud and excited about this relationship and unlike Taylor's last one, who deliberately stayed out of the spotlight, she wants to 'own' this romance and not hide it.Taylor just wants to live her life and be happy. She told her friends that Matty will be flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour", she confessed.

So far, only the British media has confirmed this alleged romance. While verified Twitter accounts, such as @PopFactions, assured that this is not true.