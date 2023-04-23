One of the most anticipated films of the year is the adaptation of Judy Blume's beloved classic “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret,” starring Abby Ryder Fortson as the titular character, alongside Rachel McAdams as her mother. Check out when is coming out.

'Are You There God? It's Me Margaret': When is the release date for the new Rachel McAdams' movie?

2023 might be the year for romantic comedies and book’s adaptations. From the latter, one of the most anticipated is “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret,” starring Abby Ryder Fortson as the titular character, alongside Rachel McAdams as her mother.

It’s known that author Judy Blume has rejected several times offers for the rights of her 1970 novel. However, she finally conceded the rights for writer and director Kelly Fremon Craig, who helmed ‘The Edge of Seventeen’ with Hailee Steinfeld.

The movie follows sixth-grader Margaret Simon, who moves from New York City to New Jersey. While dealing with all the changes in her life, she starts to connect with God. Apart from Forston and McAdams, Benny Safdie plays Margaret’s father and Kathy Bates plays her paternal grandmother.

When is ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ coming to theaters?

The film had its world premiere at the San Francisco International Film Festival on Sunday, April 23, 2023. However, it will hit theaters in the United States on April 28, 2023, distributed by Lionsgate.

So far, the movie has received positive reviews from critics, having a 95% score with 21 critics reviews so far. Fremon Craig told The Hollywood Reporter that she wanted to adapt this book because Blume was one of the authors that most impacted her. “I started rereading all of her books, now with an eye to adapting them,” she explained.

After sending a letter to Blume, and knowing that there was a chance, she met with the author in person. “I think that she felt encouraged having seen Edge of Seventeen. I think that made her feel confident that I wasn’t going to make it glossy and poppy,”Fremon told the outlet. She says she didn’t want the movie to be “too neat and tidy (...) There are details of adolescence that I felt had to be represented in a really truthful way.”