During the Holy Week, members of the Christian church celebrate the seven days between Palm Sunday and Easter. It’s considered a solemn time that has major significance for the believers, as it is used for reflection.

Good Friday is one of the most important days, and it includes traditions like preparing a fish dinner, as it is not allowed to eat red meat, as well as attending a church service and overall beginning preparations for Easter Sunday.

In some countries, the Holy Week is widely celebrated, such as Spain, Italy, France, Mexico, Guatemala and others, and that includes days such as Good Friday are non-working days. In the US, there could be some stores could be closed, but are the banks working?

Are the Banks working during Good Friday in Holy Week 2023?

In the US, Good Friday is not a federal holiday but it is a state holiday in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas.

In the above states, state offices and courts will be closed, and other businesses may close as well. However, banks, except for the stock market, will be open. Some of them may have modified hours, so we encourage you to call your local branch in advance to know the working hours.

While not major banks have reported as closing on Good Friday this year. But in the mentioned states that recognize the holiday, it could be useful to double check especially for smaller banks.