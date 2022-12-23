Christmas is just a few hours away and preparations have already begun. For that reason, check here to see if fast food and liquor stores will be open for the holiday this year.

The year has flown by and we are just a few hours away from celebrating one of the most anticipated holidays: Christmas, so be sure to get your stock of drinks and snacks ready as soon as possible. It is the ideal time to enjoy a great evening with loved ones and many already have various plans for the course of the night.

In case you still don't know what to do, a great option is to stay at home with your family and have a great marathon of classic and modern Christmas movies. Alternatively, you can also attend the parades organized by the city or the amazing parties that will take place during the night, which is ideal to share with friends.

As every year, Christmas is a holiday. This means that on Sunday, December 25, many stores may remain closed, although it is possible that not all... Here, check which fast food chains will be operating with their usual hours and if liquor stores will remain open.

Are fast food open on Christmas Day 2022?

There are several reasons why you might need a drive-thru during the holiday. Especially if you're not celebrating, if you're traveling, or if you're just hungry and in a hurry. Since it is a holiday, many places will not be open and those that are, may not operate at their usual hours. Here, check out the list of fast food chains that will be operating during Christmas 2022:

Burger King : Some will be open, but with reduced hours.

: Some will be open, but with reduced hours. Del Taco : The chain will be operating on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, although the hours may not be the same as usual.

: The chain will be operating on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, although the hours may not be the same as usual. Dunkin' : Many locations are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but not all locations.

: Many locations are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but not all locations. KFC : All locations are closed on Christmas Day, but all are open on Christmas Eve. Closing time is usually between 7 and 8 PM.

: All locations are closed on Christmas Day, but all are open on Christmas Eve. Closing time is usually between 7 and 8 PM. Little Caesars : Most locations will be open on Christmas Eve, but will close on Christmas Day. Hours can be found on the app or on the "pizza pizza" chain's website.

: Most locations will be open on Christmas Eve, but will close on Christmas Day. Hours can be found on the app or on the "pizza pizza" chain's website. McDonald's : Most locations will remain open. The schedules can be consulted on the chain's official website.

: Most locations will remain open. The schedules can be consulted on the chain's official website. Pizza Hut : Some locations will have reduced hours but will be open on Christmas Eve, although most locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

: Some locations will have reduced hours but will be open on Christmas Eve, although most locations will be closed on Christmas Day. Popeyes: Hours will vary by location.

Hours will vary by location. Shake Shack : Most locations are open on Christmas Eve, but close on Christmas Day.

: Most locations are open on Christmas Eve, but close on Christmas Day. Smashburger :They will be open until 6:00 PM on Christmas Eve and close on Christmas Day.

:They will be open until 6:00 PM on Christmas Eve and close on Christmas Day. Taco Bell : There are no standard schedules at all locations, so it may vary by location.

: There are no standard schedules at all locations, so it may vary by location. Waffle House : They usually remain open every year, but the schedule for 2022 has not yet been confirmed.

: They usually remain open every year, but the schedule for 2022 has not yet been confirmed. Wendy's : It will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and most will have standard hours.

: It will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and most will have standard hours. Whataburger : Christmas is the only day of the year that the branches will remain closed, as they then work 364 days a year, 24 hours a day.

: Christmas is the only day of the year that the branches will remain closed, as they then work 364 days a year, 24 hours a day. White Castle: Locations are open on Christmas Eve, but will close early.

Are liquor stores open on Christmas Day 2022?

Liquor stores vary in their hours and operation depending on the state in which they are located. For example, in New York City, an amendment to the Alcoholic Beverage Control now allows liquor stores to open for off-premise consumption on Christmas Day.

While Texas totally banned stores from selling liquor on Christmas Day and since this year it falls on a Sunday, they must also close on Monday, December 26. While supermarkets may sell beer and wine as early as 10 AM, all must stock up before Christmas.