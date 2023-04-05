With Holy Week already started and Easter just around the corner, many doubts have settled in. Especially among parents who have to send their children to school. Here, check if schools will be open.

One of the most important dates in the Christian calendar has finally arrived and it is time for Holy Week to begin. Also known as Passion Week, this year it runs from Sunday, April 2 through Saturday, April 8. Throughout the week, all devout citizens have the opportunity to participate in multiple ceremonies and traditions.

It began on the last day of the weekend because it falls on Palm Sunday, which celebrates Jesus' arrival in Jerusalem. While it usually ends with Resurrection Sunday, which celebrates his return from the dead. Each of the days of this week have their own special meaning for the religion, as is the case of Good Friday, where the crucifixion is remembered.

Although it is one of the biggest celebrations for this religion, it is not considered a federal holiday. So there are a lot of doubts about what services will be running, if the stores will be open or if the kids should just go to school. Here, check if the academic institutions will be open...

Will children have to attend school during Holy Week?

One of the biggest questions that has been circulating this week is whether schools will remain open this week. Well, the answer depends a lot on the individual schools.

Spring break falls on Good Friday, so children will be off. This is true for many schools, but you always have to check with each school to find out the schedule.

Religious schools or even some private schools usually take the day off to celebrate and remember. While most public schools will be open as normal, to continue with lessons on Friday.