Christmas is one of the most anticipated holidays of the year and it's time to celebrate in style, as many households choose to do. But for that, first you have to have the necessary supplies. Here, check which stores will be open on Sunday, December 25.

Christmas is the ideal time to share great moments with your loved ones and create memories. Some great options would be to have a party with friends or just a movie marathon with the family. The decorations have already been installed, especially the tree, the mistletoe and the lights of all colors. So there is only one thing left to do... celebrate!

In the United States, the beautiful holiday season officially begins during Thanksgiving, which is the fourth Thursday of November. Every citizen is eager to try the turkey, mashed potatoes and savory meat pies that usually decorate the tables of every home during the holiday. In addition, most of them usually get together during breakfast and open the batches of gifts that the older ones have prepared.

Now, in case you are planning a big celebration, remember that not all stores will be open and operating at their regular hours. Some will close their doors so that you can share with your loved ones in the same way as the rest of the Americans. Here, you can check if this is the case for fast food chains and liquor stores.

Stores open on Christmas Day 2022

Several stores and services will remain open during the course of Sunday, December 25. Although, it is likely that they will have reduced schedules or some changes in their calendar. The official websites or even the social networks of each store usually share this information prior to Christmas. Here, check what will work:

Albertsons

Giant

Safeway

7-Eleven

Cumberland Farms

Circle K

Speedway

Wawa

CVS

Walgreens

Duane Reade

Rite Aid

Starbucks

Stores closed on Christmas Day 2022

There are several retail stores that are going to remain closed on Sunday, December 25, especially some chains with multiple locations. Remember that it is always good to check the official website of each brand to know their schedules on special dates, in case of any change. Here, check the list of all of them: