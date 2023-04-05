Although Holy Week is one of the most important events for the Christian community, it is not a federal holiday. This means that many services will operate on a regular basis, with some exceptions. Most public schools will continue with their normal schedule, so classes will be held this Friday.
The countdown to Easter has already begun and we are in the middle of what is the ideal time to connect with religion and God. The week began with Palm Sunday, which celebrates Jesus' arrival in Jerusalem. It will end with Easter Sunday, which celebrates his return from the dead.
This Sunday there will be an egg distribution, where children eat chocolate until they get tired of it. If you haven't gotten them yet or made them homemade with a nice decoration, don't worry. Here, you can check which stores will be open and which will be closed on April 9...
Stores open on Easter 2023
- Albertson's
- Bj's Wholesale Club
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Fresh Market
- Food Lion
- Harris Teeter
- Home Depot
- Kroger
- Meijer
- PetSmart
- Rite-Aid
- Safeway
- Stop & Shop
- Trader Joe's
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods
- 7-Eleven
Stores closed on Easter 2023
- Aldi
- Apple
- Best Buy
- Bloomingdale's
- Costco
- Giant
- H-E-B
- HomeGoods
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Publix
- Sam's Club
- Target
- TJ Maxx