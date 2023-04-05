Easter is only three days away and it's time to start with the egg decorations and the preparations that go along with the sweet tradition. Here, check out which stores will be open on Sunday.

Although Holy Week is one of the most important events for the Christian community, it is not a federal holiday. This means that many services will operate on a regular basis, with some exceptions. Most public schools will continue with their normal schedule, so classes will be held this Friday.

The countdown to Easter has already begun and we are in the middle of what is the ideal time to connect with religion and God. The week began with Palm Sunday, which celebrates Jesus' arrival in Jerusalem. It will end with Easter Sunday, which celebrates his return from the dead.

This Sunday there will be an egg distribution, where children eat chocolate until they get tired of it. If you haven't gotten them yet or made them homemade with a nice decoration, don't worry. Here, you can check which stores will be open and which will be closed on April 9...

Stores open on Easter 2023

Albertson's

Bj's Wholesale Club

CVS

Dollar General

Fresh Market

Food Lion

Harris Teeter

Home Depot

Kroger

Meijer

PetSmart

Rite-Aid

Safeway

Stop & Shop

Trader Joe's

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

7-Eleven

