2023 is just two days away and it's time to celebrate the new year with our loved ones, with a great dinner or an amazing party. Here, check out the stores that will and will not be open on Sunday, January 1.

New Year's Eve is the ideal time to share great moments with your loved ones and create memories. Some great options would be to have a party with friends or just a movie marathon with the family. For that reason, it is time to start organizing Saturday night and what we should buy, in case not all stores are open.

The first day of the year remains a time of reflection on the year that has just ended. The local newspapers and television programs often repair the main events of the previous year and pay multiple tributes. Rituals and superstitions that immigrants brought to the United States also abound.

On the other hand, the famous countdown always takes place in New York City at midnight in Times Square. Thousands of people gather to watch the large faceted glass sphere descend, ushering in a new year. This is one of the longest running traditions and has been going on since 1907.

Stores open on New Year's Day 2023

Barnes & Noble : Most stores will open at 11 a.m., but hours may vary by store and can be checked with the store locator tool.

: Most stores will open at 11 a.m., but hours may vary by store and can be checked with the store locator tool. Bed Bath & Beyond : In the past, stores were open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so they're expected to do the same this year.

: In the past, stores were open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so they're expected to do the same this year. Dick’s : Stores will be open for normal hours, but select locations may close early.

: Stores will be open for normal hours, but select locations may close early. The Home Depot : Stores will be open, but hours may vary.

: Stores will be open, but hours may vary. IKEA : Stores will be open for regular hours, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

: Stores will be open for regular hours, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Kohl's : Stores will be open, but hours may vary by location.

: Stores will be open, but hours may vary by location. Macy’s : Stores will be open for normal hours.

: Stores will be open for normal hours. Marshall's : Last year, stores were open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and they're expected to do the same in 2023.

: Last year, stores were open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and they're expected to do the same in 2023. Petco : Stores will be open during normal hours.

: Stores will be open during normal hours. PetSmart : Last year, stores were open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Last year, stores were open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. TJ Maxx : Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CVS : Most locations will be open during regular hours, but select stores may have reduced hours. Call ahead for pharmacy hours.

: Most locations will be open during regular hours, but select stores may have reduced hours. Call ahead for pharmacy hours. Kroger : Select stores are open 24 hours a day, while others close at 8 p.m. or 10 p.m.

: Select stores are open 24 hours a day, while others close at 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. Publix : Hours will vary by location, with most stores closing between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

: Hours will vary by location, with most stores closing between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Stop & Shop : Stores, fuel stations and online shopping services will be available for their regular hours, while pharmacies will have limited hours.

: Stores, fuel stations and online shopping services will be available for their regular hours, while pharmacies will have limited hours. Target : All locations will be open during normal hours.

: All locations will be open during normal hours. Walgreens : Most locations will be open during normal hours, but select stores may close early. Call ahead for pharmacy hours.

: Most locations will be open during normal hours, but select stores may close early. Call ahead for pharmacy hours. Walmart: All Walmart stores will be open during normal hours.

All Walmart stores will be open during normal hours. Wegmans : All locations will be open during normal hours.

: All locations will be open during normal hours. Whole Foods: All Whole Foods locations will be open, but hours may vary by location. Check the hours at your local store.

Stores and services that will be closed on New Year's Day 2023