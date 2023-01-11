'Argentina, 1985', directed by Santiago Mitre, just received the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Picture. Here, check out where you can watch this political thriller.

During the Awards season, one of the most fascinating races to follow is the one for Best International Film. There are always some great stories to discover all around the world. At the 2023 Golden Globes, ‘Argentina, 1985’ blew up all the predictions and took home the prize. Check out where to watch this film online.

The film is a historic drama directed by Santiago Mitre, and stars Argentinian established actors such as Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani, Alejandra Flechner and Norman Briski. The movie follows a true case in which a team of lawyers took on the heads of Argentina's bloody military dictatorship during the 1980s.

After the Golden Globes win, the feature has increased its chances to not only win a nomination to the Oscars but also maybe take home the trophy. It would be the country’s third time to win an Academy Award, after the wins of La historia oficial (1985) and El secreto de sus ojos (2009).

How to watch ‘Argentina, 1985’ online?

Luckily for the US audiences, they can watch the film online on Amazon Prime Video. ‘Argentina, 1985’ had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where it competed for the Golden Lion.

The Golden Globe isn’t the only prize this film has received. At Venice, it won the International Federation of Film Critics Award, as well as the SIGNIS Award Special Mention. It will also compete for the Critics Choice Awards, the Satellite Awards, and the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.