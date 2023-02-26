Ariana DeBose has been under the spotlight for the past few weeks after being the target of ridicule on social media for her performance at this year's BAFTA Awards. Here, check out what the actress had to say about her rap.

Social media users have been obsessing all week about Ariana DeBose's performance at the BAFTA 2023 Awards ceremony, which took place on Sunday, February 19 at the Royal Festival Hall at London's Southbank Centre. The West Side Story actress performed a rap in honor of all the nominated artists but it was labeled as bizarre.

The world exploded when the singer recites the verse "Angela Bassett did the thing" and especially when they saw the faces of the stars she was naming. Many claim that they were completely uncomfortable with the performance, but others believe that they just didn't expect to be recognized during the presentation.

The organization of the event had to come out to clarify that they supported 100 percent everything DeBose had said and done. "We wanted to open the show with some energy, some fun, and also expose right away that hopefully it would feel like a different night, but also familiar, and what Ariana did was exactly that", Nick Bullen said to Variety.

What did Ariana DeBose say about the repercussion of her presentation?

Shortly after having appeared at the ceremony, the actress was the protagonist of countless memes and reactions from users of social networks. The harassment was so much that she chose to deactivate her Twitter account. Then she made a comment in an Instagram post where she assured that she liked the memes, but not the hate.

Ariana herself has broken her silence and revealed what she thinks about the drama that ensued. She first assured that "the Internet is wild" but so far she has taken it with humor, concluding with the phrase "I appreciate all the love". This was posted in a compilation of Tik Tok videos and moments on his main Instagram account.

There we also saw how Wanda Sykes sent her a bouquet of flowers, with a letter saying "YOU did this". Now, the singer gave an interview to BBC Radio and reiterated that it was the BAFTA organization who asked her for a "tribute for women". She remarked that she now considers it a mission accomplished.

"We did it, and it was fun. I'm not going to lie, I had a blast. It was amazing, and then I got to spend the whole night dancing with Emma Thompson. It was fabulous, I had a blast. Baz Luhrmann reached out to me and said 'I thought you were great, it was fun, I had a great time", she said. She then spoke again about the memes and added, "It's a triumph. Apparently gay Twitter seemed to like it. That's good, I accept that. They're my people".

What did Angela Bassett say about Ariana DeBose's presentation?

Angela was not present that night but her name and Ariana's went viral in no time. Recently the Wakanda Forever actress spoke about the singer's performance and confessed that she communicated with her through Instagram direct messages, as it had not been an easy situation and she was under a lot of attention.

On Saturday, February 25, the NAACP Image Awards took place and she took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for the Black Panther sequel, but as soon as she took the stage to make her acceptance speech, Bassett referenced the iconic rap line. "I guess Angela Bassett did the thing!" she ended by saying.