Ariana DeBose starred in one of the most controversial moments of the BAFTA Awards, which took place over the weekend. Here, check out what happened with the actress and more.

Ariana DeBose has established herself as one of the most important and talented actresses in the industry, especially after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story during the 2022 edition. Since then, she has been seen winning several other awards and attending several award ceremonies, such as the BAFTAs.

This year, those who organize the awards have decided that she would be one of the best candidates to perform during the ceremony. This is not the first time that the 32-year-old actress has been a headliner, but during last year's Academy Awards, she performed "Sisters Are Doing It for Themselves" and "We Are Family" to open the event.

Now, once again she has been the main star of the night and but the performance was not a success as they expected, but when she went down to the stalls and started rapping a series of verses dedicated to the nominated actresses, the song went completely viral for many reasons. Here, check out what happened...

Ariana DeBose's presentation went viral on Twitter

DeBose's presentation at the BAFTAs 2023 was quite criticized by the public on social networks, because the actresses who had been singled out were not too comfortable with his performance. Viola Davis, Ana de Armas and Cate Blanchett were quite surprised to be nominated while singing a rap and could not hide their surprise.

Ariana went viral on Twitter within minutes of finishing the performance and memes quickly began to circulate. The scandal was so big that the same organization of the awards had to come out to defend her and clarify why she had been chosen to be the star of the night. The trolling was so massive, that the actress decided to close her Twitter account so as not to continue being the target of haters.

What did BAFTA say about the performance?

Seeing that the presentation had not had the impact they were looking for, the BAFTA team had to come to the defense of the actress. Nick Bullen, producer of the awards, gave an interview to Variety to talk about the controversial performance and to clarify some of the criticisms made against them.

First he assured that the piece was put together by Ariana and her team, with whom she worked for several days with a musical director and choreographer. So the criticisms she had received were "incredibly unfair" and not correct. "We wanted to open the show with some energy, some fun, and also expose right away that hopefully it would feel like a different night, but also familiar, and what Ariana did was exactly that", he added.

He then gave several details about how the stars involved felt and said that DeBose wanted to sing familiar songs, which were applauded by the audience throughout, so the comments about the actresses being uncomfortable were totally untrue. "That rap section in the middle, mentioning the women in the room, was because it's been a great year for women in film and we wanted to celebrate. And here's a woman of color who is at the absolute top of her game", he said.

What did Ariana DeBose say about the presentation?

The actress in the new version of West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, didn't talk much about the performance but despite shutting down her Twitter account, she doesn't seem to have gotten too upset. In an Instagram post that gathered some of the funniest memes for her performance, Ariana commented "Honestly, I love this".

However, the trolling she has received on social networks has not really gone down well with her. Many fellow artists have commented on her posts wishing her success and letting her know that her performance was phenomenal.

What were some of the memes for Ariana DeBose's presentation?