Ariana Grande is focused in her acting career, while she is filming the upcoming adaptations of ‘Wicked,’ which also stars Cynthia Elviro and Jonathan Bailey. However, she has teased a new collaboration with The Weeknd. Check out what we know.

Fans of Ariana Grande are in what is known as a drought for content by their favorite pop star. The singer has been busy filming the upcoming adaptations of ‘Wicked,’ which also stars Cynthia Elviro and Jonathan Bailey, so she has put music aside for the moment. That, of course, until The Weeknd called.

On Tuesday (Feb. 21), Grande posted a TikTok video in which she seems to be working on a remix for the 2016 Starboy hit “Die For You.” The ‘Positions’ singer explained in the caption: “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made….”

In the short video, the star is cutting vocals and singing harmonies for the track, as she sings “You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes / You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry.” The Weeknd also reposted the video. So, what other songs do the duo have?

All collaborations between Ariana Grande and The Weeknd

The two friends have been working together since the beginning of their musical careers. Their first song together was the pop banger ‘Love Me Harder’ from Grande’s sophomore album, My Everything, which was released in 2014.

Then, they worked together again for ‘Off The Table’ for Ariana’s 2020 album, Positions. While the song wasn't a single, it was one of the fan-favorite tracks from the record. You can check it out in the video below:

And their most recent feature was the remix of ‘Save Your Tears’ from The Weeknd’s 2021 album ‘After Hours.’ They sang the track together for the 2021 iHeart Radio Awards in a praised-performance. Check it out:

Why hasn't Ariana Grande released any music in over a year?

Before announcing the collaboration with The Weeknd, Grande recently addressed why she has not released new music in over a year. Her last original song is "Just Look Up" with Kid Cudi for the soundtrack of the Netflix film "Don't Look Up," released in December 2021.

In a TikTok video singing "Somewhere Over The Rainbow," she responded to fans asking for new music with the caption: "[I am] literally on set filming two musical movies all day everyday."

Grande will play Glinda in ‘Wicked,’ the prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” The musical centers on the green-skinned Elphaba (Elviro), who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and her friendship with Glinda. Meanwhile, Bailey will play Fiyero. The story will be divided into two films, both directed by Jon M. Chu.