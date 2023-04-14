Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the world's best-known stars and has created successful careers in various fields, such as acting, real estate and politics. Here, check out how much fortune he has so far and what some of his salaries have been.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is not only one of the most popular actors, competing with stars like Sylvester Stallone, but over the years he has dabbled in several different jobs, including politics. The former governor of California has been ranked as the highest paid actor in the film industry on multiple occasions.

His filmography has great classics of history that have changed the way we see entertainment, such as Predator or one of his biggest hits: The Terminator, where he was 36 years old when he played for the first time the iconic character of the humanoid autonomous robot. He made his big debut with Hercules in New York in 1970 and to the surprise of many he had just come of age, being only 21 years old.

This year he has several releases in store for him. He will soon be back on the big screen in Kung Fury 2, playing the role of The President. While in May we will see him play for the first time in his career a leading role in a scripted TV series and this one will be titled FUBAR. He will play Lucas, a CIA agent.

What is Arnold Schwarzenegger's net worth?

The bodybuilder has not only made quite a fortune with his movie roles, but he has also created a real estate empire, becoming a millionaire at the age of 25. Arnold currently has a net worth of $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Since his first acting jobs in 1970 he has been investing his earnings in real estate, so his property portfolio alone is likely worth between $100 million and $200 million.

He managed to move from Thal, Austria to the United States after winning several competitions as a bodybuilder and arrived in the country with $28,000 saved. After his first job as an actor, he was buying properties and taking risks until he finally created an empire like few others have. As the years went by and his fame grew, he earned large salaries.

During an interview in 2014, he confessed that the movie with which he earned the most money so far was Twins, where he shares the screen with Danny DeVito. Both he and his partner and director Ivan Reitman took home between $35 and $40 million in 1988. This is the largest check for a single production that Schwarzenegger has ever received.

Here, check out some of his other salaries in the best-known films of his career: