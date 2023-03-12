Ashley Graham is one of the most recognized models for her work with several luxury brands and especially after being the face of several covers in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle and more. Here, check out all about her life.

Ashley Graham was one of the three women who were hosting the pre-show of this year's Academy Awards, so she has been one of the women responsible for the pre-show to go off without a hitch. However, the model became a trend after her turn to interview one of the most recognized British actors: Hugh Grant.

Apparently the Nothing Hill interpreter didn't feel like talking or even being present at the event, so the interview ended up being a very uncomfortable moment for both of them and for the whole audience that was watching them. In spite of everything, Graham didn't lose faith and tried in various ways to get an answer that wasn't monisyllabic, but nothing was enough.

Shortly after he said goodbye to the actor, the video of his talk went viral and social media users wasted no time in starting to circulate some memes or opinions about what they had seen a few minutes ago. Here, learn a little more about the young model and her life...

Ashley Graham's age and height

The model was born on October 30, 1987 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She is currently 35 years old and is 1.77 centimeters tall. For most of her career she has been fighting against brands to break the stereotype of women in the industry and broke the stereotype by establishing herself as one of the first plus size models.

Ashley Graham's social media and love life

Not much is known about Ashley's family, only that she has two younger sisters. She attended Scott Middle School from 1999 to 2002 and then went on to attend Lincoln Southwest High School from 2002 to 2005. She was not discovered until 2000, while shopping at Oak View Mall and thanks to the I & I agency.

As for her love life, the model met her husband in England in 2009. She married cameraman Justin Ervin a year later and in August 2019 they confirmed that she was pregnant. Her first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni, was born during January 2020 and in July 2021 she confirmed that she was expecting twins. These were born in January 2022 and were named Malachi and Roman.

She uses her social networks quite frequently, especially Instagram, where she can be found as @ashleygraham. There she already has 20 million followers and continues to add more every day.

Ashley Graham's net worth

Graham has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her earnings are due to her work on the runway, her multiple sponsorships and her collaborations with various well-known brands. It is common to see her in the street style of the fashion weeks of Paris, New York, Milan.

She has also created several special clothing lines for plus size women. In 2013 she created an underwear capsule with Addition Elle and she is also the face of several cosmetics brands, such as Revlon.