Wes Anderson is back with one of the biggest projects of his career, Asteroid City. The film was labeled as "the director's greatest choral work to date" and is expected to be a box office hit and possibly end up being nominated for an Academy Award, or so the goal would be.

Starring Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks, the story is about an American romance. Although the award-winning actors will be taking the lead, they will be joined by a cast comprised of many of the figures we've already seen collaborating with the director, plus several new faces.

Written, directed and produced by Anderson himself, it promises to be one of Anderson's biggest and highest grossing hits. His last work, The French Dispatch, went rather unnoticed, despite having big stars in it. Such as Timothée Chalamet, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Saoirse Ronan and Benicio del Toro, among others.

Who is the cast of Asteroid City?

Willem Dafoe

Maya Hawke

Tilda Swinton

Adrien Brody

Scarlett Johansson

Tom Hanks

Margot Robbie

Rupert Friend

Jason Schwartzman

Steve Carell

Bryan Cranston

Edward Norton

Hope Davis

Liev Schreiber

Rita Wilson

Jeffrey Wright

Liev Schreiber

Tony Revolori

Matt Dillon

Sophia Lillis

Jeff Goldblum

Fisher Stevens

What will Asteroid City be about?

The story is set in 1955, where schoolchildren and parents from all over the country gather for a school contest, a summer camp dedicated to the observation of astronomical phenomena (Junior Stargazer Convention) held in a fictional American desert town called Asteroid City.

When will Asteroid City premiere?

The feature film will hit theaters by June 16, 2023 in the U.S. and will have a world premiere a week later on June 23. Some interpreted this as a sign of a Cannes presentation, along with other major titles.

Filming was originally intended to take place in Rome, but ended up happening in Spain during August 2021, concluding at the end of October. Several dioramas were built in Chinchón, Madrid. So we will see how they resemble a deserted landscape and a train station.