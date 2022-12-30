If you want to know how 2023 will be for you, the stars might have the answer. Learn here what astrology says about how next year will go according to your zodiac sign.

A new year is here, and that means that most people are settling new goals or trying to change habits, or creating new ones. Others also want to know what 2023 will bring. So, check out predictions according to your zodiac sign.

In general, according to astrologer Meghan Rose, 2023 will be about redefining our relationships, not only with other people but with ourselves too. So, we will have to be aware of how we treat each other, and our self-talk.

On the other hand, numerology says that this year will be a Universal Year 7, meaning that it’s all about spirituality and self-reflection. However, you can know best what you will need to do in this new year if you check out your zodiac sign predictions.

Your 2023 predictions according to your zodiac sign

This year will be marked by several events such as the nodal shift onto the Aries-Libra Axis, Saturn entering Pisces, the Eclipse season and more. Here, check out the predictions for each sign according to astrologer Sophie Saint Thomas, from Allure:

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

For Aquarius, Uranus goes retrograde this year. Relationships will be very important, and you will have to nurture them. There will be growth in social circle, love life and career. Aquarius will also be a positive influence.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

According to Saint Thomas, Piscis will have success in their professional life, and will have to learn how to receive praise. It will also be important to nurture friendships, and not get caught only in romance.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

For Aries, the year starts with their ruling planet, Mars, retrograde. This will help them rest before things get more busy later in the year. Aries will experience passion in relationships, romance, and abundance.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

According to Saint Thomas, Venus will teach Taurus to celebrate themselves. Taurus will have to be honest and authentic, especially in relationships. One could end after the lunar eclipse in their sign.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

With several Mercury retrogrades, you have to learn how to navigate them without much stress. Also, this year, Friendships will be very important, especially as the eclipse that falls in Aries in the 11th house.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

During the lunar eclipses this year, especially a full moon eclipse in Scorpio on May 5, you have to pay attention. This one in particular could cause changes in your love life. You could also be expanding your social circles.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Per Saint Thomas, this year could be a very passionate one for Leo, thanks to the influence of Mars. There will also be potential opportunities for networking thanks to friends. They will also need to rest.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

This year could be very good for your career and abundance, especially in the fall. However, your career won’t be the only aspect with good fortune. 2023 could also be a great year for love, especially during Virgo Season.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

This year, many areas of your life will undergo changes, including your wellness routine. Also, your social circle will be expanding, as you will make new friends. Love will also be in the air, at the end of August as Mars enters your sign.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

According to Saint Thomas, this year one of your main themes will be learning to find joy in calm, stable relationships. Meanwhile, as Pluto goes retrograde, you will have to learn how to let go of a bad habit.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

This year will be about partnerships, and a new collaboration will be crucial. Also, your friendships will help you to maintain your foundation. This year your love life will be fun, as Venus enters Aries in February.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Saturn goes retrograde in 2023, and this means that you will have to drop a bad habit. Meanwhile, Mars and Venus will help you boost your love life. Also, some dates will be beneficial for your professional life and money-making.