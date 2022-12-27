We're just days ahead of 2023, and it promises to be a big year. If you want to know what the stars and planets have in store for the next 12 months, check out this article.

A new year is almost here, and it is only natural to want to know what things might happen. Astrology, which is the study of celestial bodies, can help predict what kind of energy will be predominant in the upcoming year, and how you can use it to your advantage.

Per AstroTalk, the horoscope could help you get a better understanding of what energy is right for you, especially if you take into account your sun sign, but also your rising, moon and more aspects of your natal chart.

So, if you want to know how planets, stars and other energies can help you (or be an obstacle) for your goals in 2023, check out all the astrological events that will take place this year and how they will impact your life.

Astrological predictions for 2023: What will the new year bring?

According to astrologer Meghan Rose, for Glamour, the main focus in 2023 for all signs will be “redefine your relationship to yourself and the people around you.” This will mean that you have to try to look at the full picture, and not lie to yourself about the way you or others treat yourself.

Rose insists that 2023 “is a year to get clear on what it is that you want and need at this chapter, not the chapters of the past.” On the other hand, this year will be marked by several astrological events, such as the nodal shift onto the Aries-Libra Axis.

This shift, which is about the Lunar Nodes (also known as the “Nodes of Destiny”) will be about matters of “our relationship to Self (Aries) and others (Libra).” According to Rose, the message is to move away from relationships that don't allow you to be independent.

On the other hand, another important aspect is that Saturn will enter Pisces in March, which basically means that the energy of discipline and “hard-love” of Saturn will clash with the “dreamy” and “idealist” Pisces. For those in their late 20s, (born between May 21, 1993 to April 7, 1996) this will be their first Saturn return. So, it will be a very emotional time, per Rose, of endings.

Meanwhile, Mars will also be out of its retrograde, which will make its energy of passion and desire help us go with everything to achieve our goals. So, this is a brief recap of what 2023 will be like.