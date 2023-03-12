Austin Butler has had a great year after stepping into the shoes of Elvis Presley. He got his first Oscar nomination and that has increased his popularity exponentially. Here, check out how much fortune he currently owns.

Austin Butler has not only shined in Elvis, but his work earned him an Oscar nomination, making him one of the newcomers at the top of the list in the Best Actor category. The actor is one of the most popular actors of the last generation, along with Paul Mescal and Timothée Chalamet.

His portrayal of the King of Rock has been one of the best of the past year and has been recognized at several major awards ceremonies. He took home a Golden Globe for Best Actor and is now set to compete against the likes of Brendan Fraser and Colin Farrell for the same title at the Academy Awards.

We will soon see him involved in major projects and one of them is the long-awaited sequel to Dune. Denis Villeneuve's film already has a release date and is scheduled to hit theaters on November 3rd of this year. Here, check how much he has earned for his best works and how much fortune he owns so far...

What is Austin Butler's net worth?

The 31-year-old actor has a fortune of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Although he gained popularity for his work in Baz Luhrmann's film, Austin has worked on other projects, such as Zoey 101 or The Carrie Diaries, among others.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Butler took a large amount of money for playing Elvis Presley. Although an exact figure has not been said, Variety claimed that the payout would be $700,000 for the role. This would make sense because he was not under the spotlight before he got to bring the character to life, as the film's casting director acknowledged.