After winning a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for his performance as Elvis in Baz Lurhman's musical biopic, Austin Butler will keep showing of his chops as a dramatic actor in several projects. Check out where you can find him next.

Austin Butler has been acting for over two decades now but his breakthrough role was as Elvis in Baz Lurhman’s musical biopic, for which he received his first Academy Award nomination and won a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA.

Butler started his career with several supporting roles in TV, including beloved children shows such as ‘Hannah Montana’ and ‘iCarly,’ before moving on to other projects such as the series ‘The Carrie Diaries,’ the movie ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ alongside Selena Gomez and a minor role in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

Of course, after the Oscar nomination and all the critical acclaim for his role as Elvis, the actor has reached new heights in his career. And he is ready to keep appearing in big movies, alongside other A-listers. Here, check out his upcoming projects.

Austin Butler’s upcoming projects

Dune: Part II (November 3, 2023)

He is part of the star-studded cast of the highly anticipated Denis Villeneueve’s Dune: Part Two, which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and more. He will play the villain, Baron Harkonnen’s scheming nephew Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Masters of the Air (Spring 2023)

His other upcoming role is in Apple TV+’s American war drama miniseries Masters of the Air, in which he’ll be partnering with Tom Hanks again. The miniseries is based on the actions of the Eighth Air Force of the United States Army Air Forces during World War II. The rest of the cast includes: Barry Keoghan, Callum Tarner and Raff Law.

The Bikeriders (TBD)

Directed by Jeff Nichols, and it will tell the fictional story inspired by the 1968 photo-book of the same name by Danny Lyon. The ensemble cast also includes: Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook, Norman Reedus, and Mike Faist.