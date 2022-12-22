The long-awaited sequel to Avatar has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2022 and with only a few days of release it has already grossed an impressive number at the box office. Here, check out what the number is so far.

The box office performance of the Avatar sequel has been one of the most anticipated mysteries since its December 15 release. It has only been at the movie theaters for a few days, but being one of the most important releases of the year, it was expected to have a great reception from moviegoers.

The film had one of the highest budgets in movie history. The Way of Water became the most expensive film ever made, with between $350 million and $400 million available, according to The Hollywood Reporter. James Cameron acknowledged that the film had been "really expensive" to make, as it is filmed in 3D and under motion-capture technology.

The Way of Water has taken more than 10 years to be released and for the right reason. The director didn't want to continue the story just for the sake of creating a sequel, he wanted it to be done the right way. That has undoubtedly brought him a lot of good news... and revenue.

Avatar: The Way of Water has been a box office success so far?

Avatar 2 has been a success since its release. During its first weekend in theaters, the film has managed to attract the attention of many. In North America it has achieved a great collection but especially worldwide, which has achieved $500 million so far.

In 2009, after the release of the first installment, it achieved historic success at the box office, despite not having a momentous start. The same has happened with this new installment, since even though it had shown a small drop on Monday, on Tuesday it came back with a bang.