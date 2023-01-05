The Avatar franchise is expanding! As already confirmed by James Cameron, the saga will have five installments and the last three will be developed over the next few years. Here, check out what the third one will be about, when it will be released and more.

Although we had to wait more than 10 years for the release of the Avatar sequel, the result has really paid off so far. The Way of Water has established itself as the sixth film in history to gross a billion in its first week of worldwide release. Now, the acclaimed director behind it has spoken about the future of the franchise.

The title of the third installment has not yet been confirmed but so far it is titled The Seed Bearer and will be followed by two more movies, called The Tulkun Horseman and The Quest for Eywa. The latter two will arrive, in theory, during 2026 and 2028. This means that we will have a movie every two years until the expected end of the story.

Avatar 3 is scheduled for release in 2024 and will star Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Jack Champion, among others. It will continue the plot from where the second one left off, although this time James Cameron is ready to make some changes to the approach of the new production...

James Cameron has new plans for Avatar: The Seed Bearer

The acclaimed director of great works, such as Titanic, gave an interview to 20 Minutes in France and developed what he plans to do with the future of the saga. According to Cameron, the third installment will feature a third Pandora clan that shows the darker side of the Na'vi. So the fights and the war is not over yet...

In addition, he assured that Avatar 3 will explore "different cultures from those I have already shown. The fire will be represented by the ‘Ash People.’ I want to show the Na’vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides".

“In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In ‘Avatar 3,’ we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal", he concluded.

This is the first time in the franchise that we will see two Na'vi clans face off against each other, as in the previous installments we saw how the tribe always fought against the humans. The Seed Bearer is scheduled for release on December 20, 2024 in theaters nationwide.