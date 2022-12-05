Avatar: The Way of Water is not only anticipated for its story, but also for everything that goes into the production, such as the magnificent soundtrack. It will feature one of the most popular artists of the last decade. Here, check out all about the sequel's soundtrack.

The countdown is over and the Avatar sequel will arrive on the big screen in a few days, after 13 years of waiting. The Way of Waternot only promises great things for its cast and budget, but it is also expected to be one of the films with the best soundtrack of the year, competing with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

James Cameron's production became the most expensive movie ever made, with a budget between $350 and $400 million. The acclaimed director confirmed that it was really expensive, since it is filmed in 3D and under motion capture technology. Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios, confessed that the new installment is going to blow moviegoers' minds.

Avatar is owned by 20th Century Fox, which in turn is owned by Disney. Therefore, The Way of Water could be coming to the Disney+ streaming platform after it opens in theaters nationwide in December of this year. No word yet on when it will be added, but it will most likely be in theaters for a long time, as it was designed primarily for that format.

Avatar 2 soundtrack: When will it be released?

The sequel's soundtrack will be available on December 16, in just eleven days. It is expected to have two lists of tunes. One with purely instrumental songs and the other with songs from different artists, both current and classic. On the other hand, it was also announced that some of the film's actors will be performing some of the songs, which means that we might see them singing on the big screen.

Jon Landau, producer of Avatar, confirmed the first musician to collaborate with the soundtrack with a warm welcome to the family. The Weeknd, one of the most important singers of the 21st century, will be starring in one of the sequel's main songs.

Who is behind the soundtrack of Avatar: The Way of Water?

Originally James Horner was the composer of all the music for Avatar, but in 2015 he passed away after a tragic plane crash. So now the score is in the hands of Simon Franglen, an acclaimed record producer.

Landau was the one who confirmed his participation in the project during August 2021 and also revealed that he will be in the next films of the franchise, which so far are titled: The Seed Bearer, The Tulkun Horseman and The Quest for Eywa.

However, the film will have a compilation of musical works. Some will be by Franglen and others by Horner, who made them long before the accident. Music for the production began on July 29, 2022 at the Newman Scoring Stage in 20th Century.

Hollywood Records is releasing the soundtrack album and in November it was revealed that the film will feature an original song, titled Song Chord, performed by Franglen and Zoe Saldana. With the inclusion of The Weeknd, it is expected that he will also create another original tune.



So far these are the only artists that have been confirmed for the soundtrack. This article will be updated with more information as details are revealed.