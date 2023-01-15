With awards season well underway, it's time for the stars to head to another awards show, and this time it's the BAFTAs 2023. Here, check out how and when to watch the ceremony via streaming.

There are still several undisclosed mysteries about the 2023 British Academy Film Awards ceremony. The hosts have not been announced, but it has already been confirmed that the awards will have a new home. Following the successful last edition, musical performances will be presented throughout the telecast by newcomers and music legends alike.

The BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nominations will be announced in two days, on January 17. While the rest will be revealed on the 19th, although the long list, which was released on January 6, is already available. Aftersun, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin are among the works leading the categories.

The organization that carries out the awards promised several changes for this year and assured that there will be a "renewed production and format". For the first time in history, we will see live who wins the awards for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Picture, since they will be left to the end.

When the BAFTA 2023 will be held and how to stream it

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 19, although the exact time is not yet known. For the past six years, it has been held at the Royal Albert Hall but no longer. The gathering of stars got a new home and will be held at the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre.

The BAFTAs will be available online in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while in the US it is expected to be available again on BritBox, as was the case for the 2022 edition.