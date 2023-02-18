Awards season has already begun and it's time for one of the most prestigious and elegant ceremonies in the industry: the BAFTA 2023. Here, check out everything you need to know to watch the red carpet.

We are just one day away from the most important night of the year for the UK film industry. The BAFTAs will bring together the stars of the silver screen and all the creative teams at the Royal Festival Hall at London's Southbank Centre. Many will be crossing their fingers and hoping to be one of those selected to take home the award.

Last year it was Rebel Wilson who took the helm of the ceremony but this time it will be Alison Hammond and Richard E Grant who will have the role of hosts. While Vick Hope and Ali Plumb will lead the pre-show entertainment on the red carpet, which is considered one of the most prestigious and luxurious.

Not only movie fans will be watching the event, but also fashion lovers. This is due to the extravagant outfits that celebrities choose to wear on Sunday night during the run-up to the awards. Here's how and when to follow the red carpet telecast in the United States...

How to watch or stream the BAFTA 2023 red carpet

The BAFTA Awards ceremony is not the only attraction viewers can look forward to, but beforehand we will see all the celebrities hit the red carpet at London's Southbank Centre. Extensive coverage of the stars' arrival will be streamed live starting at 10:20 AM ET/ 7:30 AM PT on the awards' official YouTube channel.

Then, in case you want to continue watching the ceremony and the awards, the evening will be simulcast on BBC in the UK and BritBox in the US, Canada and South Africa starting at 3 PM ET / 9 PM PT.

In order to watch all the content online, you must have a subscription on the BritBox platform, which is currently offering a one-week free trial. If you don't have one, you can watch the most memorable moments online, both on BAFTA's website and on its YouTube channel between Sunday and Monday.