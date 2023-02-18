The BAFTAs are just one day away and the stars are ready to be awarded once again for the work they have done in the past year. Here, check out how to watch this year's awards ceremony.

The awards season has already started and it's time for the most important night of the UK film industry to take place. Many celebrities are eagerly awaiting the nominations and it's time for some of them to take home the iconic award, but first they will have to walk the red carpet of the BAFTA 2023.

Major productions make up this year's list of nominees, including All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár and The Banshees of Inisherin, which are in the running for the Best Picture merit. The names on the lists have been repeated since the awards began.

Austin Butler has already won Best Actor at the Golden Globes, is in the running for an award at the British Academy Film Awards and has now been nominated at the Oscars. The same goes for other stars, such as Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun and Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, among others.

How to watch the 2023 EE BAFTA Awards

The 2023 BAFTA Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 19 starting at 3 PM ET / 9 PM PT. It will take place at the Royal Festival Hall at London's Southbank Centre and will be broadcast on BritBox in the United States, Canada and South Africa.

In the UK it will be simulcast on BBC.In case you want to watch the broadcast from the red carpet coverage, you can check how to watch it here.